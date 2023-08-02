The Enterprise Board of Education approved the following personnel actions at the meeting Aug. 1:
LEAVE:
Gabrielle Duke, math teacher, Dauphin Junior High School;
RESIGNATIONS:
Deidra Thomas, elementary teacher, Special Projects;
Phenicia Massaquoi, English teacher, Dauphin Junkior High School;
Jennifer Kelley, special education teacher, Coppinville;
Alana Lawrence, elementary teacher, grade to be announced, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Debra McClain, eight-hour custodian, Coppinville Junior High School’
Kevin Marshall, bus driver, Transportation Department;
Anthony Craighead, eight- hour custodian, Brookwood Elementary School;
Joshua King, engineering teacher, Enterprise High School;
Gretchen Levine, math specialist, Holly Hill Elementary School;
TRANSFERS:
Stephanie Brumberg, social science teacher, Enterprise High School to technology integration coach, Enterprise City Schools;
Lori McCoy, fifth grade teacher, Brookwood Elementary School to 205-day counselor, Enterprise City Schools;
EMPLOYMENT:
Letoshian Bivens, substitute bus driver, Transportation Department;
Terry Mills, bus driver, Transportation Department;
Kevin Marshall, substitute bus driver, Transportation Department;
Aaron Shealey, assistant choral music director, Enterprise High School;
Ashley Starling, elementary teacher grade to be announced, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Stephanie Scott, elementary teacher grade to be announced, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Hannah Jacobs, special education teacher, Coppinville Junior High School;
Ashley Sanders, English teacher, Dauphin Junior High School;
Treacy Scott, eight-hour custodian, Brookwood Elementary School;
Macaulie Green, six-and-one-half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;
Parker Drennen, social science teacher, Enterprise High School;
Jonathan Pullum, eight-hour custodian, Coppinville Junior High School;
Caroline LaFave, special education aide, Pinedale Elementary School;
Margaret Tyner, part time teacher, Enterprise City Schools;
ATHLETIC SUPPLEMENTS:
Barry Burns, baseball, assistant varsity;
Micah Henderson, baseball, assistant varsity;
Aaron Cobb, baseball, head junior varsity;
Michael Fleming, baseball, head junior high;
Sanford Meitzler, baseball, assistant junior varsity;
NON-ATHLETIC
SUPPLEMENTS:
Katie Cotter, school technology coordinator, Brookwood Elementary School;
Gregory Burdeshaw, school technology coordinator, Enterprise High School; and,
Aaron Shealey, assistant choral music director, Enterprise High School.