The Enterprise Board of Education approved the following personnel actions at the meeting Aug. 29.
Leave:
Ashley McLeod, six and one half-hour worker, Child Nutrition Program;
Carrie Grantham, seven and one half-hour worker, Child Nutrition Program;
Resignations:
Kayla Fitzpatrick, kindergarten teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Lisa Applewhite, bus driver, Transportation Department;
Transfers:
Violeta Wilkins, ELS aide, Holly Hill Elementary School to ESL aide, Enterprise City Schools;
Christy Hogan, 205-day teacher, Enterprise High School to CTE career coach, Enterprise High School;
People are also reading…
Employment:
Audrey Payne, part time teacher, Enterprise City Schools;
Jacquelyn Holley, part time teacher, Enterprise City Schools;
Emily Valenzuela, kindergarten teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Shawna Cox, special education aide, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;
Twana Jones, eight-hour custodian, Brookwood Elementary School;
Jonathan Pullum, eight-hour custodian, Coppinville Junior High School;
Hope Thompson, ELS teacher, Enterprise City Schools; and,
Lisa Applewhite, substitute bus driver, Transportation Department.