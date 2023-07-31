The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce is celebrating “A Night Among the Stars,” at the 2023 Membership Awards Banquet and Annual Meeting on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 5 until to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise Civic Center.

This year’s theme, “A Night Among the Stars,” will bring a touch of Hollywood and cinematic glamour as we honor the 2023 Award Winners, recognize our outgoing and incoming board members, and highlight some of the chamber’s work throughout the year, said Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Erin Grantham. “This red carpet affair will feature a welcome reception with beer and wine, photo ops, music, a delicious dinner, and lively entertainment from special guests Dueling Pianos International, American’s premier source for for top-line sing-along entertainment.

There are several award categories to include Business of the Year Award, Community Impact Award, Young Professional of the Year, Yancey Parker Community Spirit Award, Bea Fuentes Volunteer of the Year Award, Workforce Initiative Award, and the Daniel Pratt Economic Impact Award. All members are encouraged to submit nominations for all categories and self-nominations are welcome.

“These awards celebrate the success of our businesses that contribute, and individuals who dedicate their time and talents throughout the year to grow and strengthen our community,” Grantham said.

Tickets and sponsorships are available now. This event is made possible through your support, said Grantham. Sponsorship packages are available in varying levels and provide great exposure for your company, in addition to demonstrating your support for the community and the chamber. Sponsorship packages include tickets, reserved tables, and promotional marketing. All sponsorship requests must be received by Aug. 4 for guaranteed inclusion in print and promotional materials.

With more than 400 attendees each year this is the perfect opportunity to connect with your community partners to celebrate the success of Enterprise and the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are available for $50 per person. Purchase online or at the chamber office by Sept. 1.

Contact the chamber at (334) 347-0581 or office@enterprisealabama.com for more information.