The City of Enterprise and Enterprise Farmers Market join markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week from Aug. 6-12.

National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration of farmers markets proclaimed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition. This year, the campaign is centered around the essential role that farmers market operators play, both in our local food systems and in our communities.

The Enterprise Farmers Market operates Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 7 to 11 a.m. Special events are held at the Farmers Market like Peak Season kickoff, Watermelon Day, and Pumpkin Day.

“We are proud of the farmers and all that is offered at the Enterprise Farmers Market. Our community has come to expect quality farm-to-fork produce, baked goods, crafts and more, and our farmers and vendors continue to deliver these products to our consumers,” Market Manager Birgit Briggs said.

The market is open year-round when fresh, seasonal items are available. The peak season for the quantity and variety of fruits and vegetables is April through August, but fall and winter produce is often available.

For more information about the market, or to become a vendor, contact Birgit Briggs at (334) 348-2668.