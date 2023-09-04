The Enterprise Public Library is located in downtown Enterprise, one block from the Boll Weevil Monument. A staff of eight aims to provide ideas, information, and resources to every resident of Enterprise and Coffee County. They proudly serve more than 86,000 thousand visitors each year and patrons have access to a collection of more than 90,000 books and materials, 20 public computers, eight laptops and a wide range of digital resources, including downloadable eBooks, audio books, music and videos. Also available are databases, covering areas such as health, biography, psychology, science and technology, and travel and careers, and we provide literary, cultural and educational programs for children, teens, and adults each month.