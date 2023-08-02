After three years, “Spooky in the Park” returns to Johnny Henderson Family Park on Oct. 27.

The family-friendly Halloween-themed event will include a haunted maze, Truck-or-Treat, activity vendors, inflatables and food vendors.

“Enterprise Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the return of everyone’s favorite spooky event, back where it all began, in Johnny Henderson Park,” Director of Community Services and Recreation Billy Powell said. “We had fun exploring the city, but we heard from our families and decided it was time to return the event back to the Park.”

Powell said the event will also include costume contests with prized winners.

“We are actually in the process of adding activity and sales vendors for this event. We always have incredible support from our community businesses and we are excited to offer them the opportunity to participate in one of our signature events,” Kristi Hooper, Program Coordinator for Enterprise Parks and Recreation said.

In 2020, “Spooky in the City” was created to allow the community to participate while maintaining social distancing. The award-winning concept provided a family-friendly Halloween-themed game, as participants visited businesses around town. The idea was recognized as the Alabama Recreation and Park’s Association 2020 Innovative Program of the Year.

The family-friendly event has been celebrated in Enterprise for more than 13 years.

For more information on the event, including vendor opportunities, please contact EPRD Program Coordinator Krista Hooper at khooper@enterpriseal.gov or by calling (334) 348-2682.