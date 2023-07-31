ENTERPRISE- Enterprise State Community College reached “a historic milestone,” Wednesday with the groundbreaking for a 50,000 square-foot performing art center on the campus, Dr. Ken Thomas, Fine Arts Division Chair, said.

State and municipal elected officials and business leaders from the Wiregrass community joined with ESCC administrators, staff, and students as ground was officially broken for the first building to be constructed on the Enterprise campus in over 30 years.

The state-of-the-art facility will consist of some 35,000 square feet of performance space that will hold approximately 600 spectators, and approximately 15,000 square feet of instructional space that will house the ESCC Fine Arts Division.

“The beacon of this college has burned brightly for nearly 60 years,” Thomas said. “We see this beacon burning each day in the employees who arrive to welcome students and prepare our students for various careers.

“But most importantly we see a beacon of hope and inspiration in our current students and our future students,” said Thomas, as he introduced ESCC Fine Arts Student Allanah Drake.

“You can’t talk about Fine Arts without talking about Dr. Thomas,” Drake said. “He works so hard to provide us with the best opportunities and to grow not only in the fine arts but in life.

“I know this building is going to bring even more entertainment and excitement to the community and I hope that for the multitude of future performances that every seat is filled,” Drake said. “In the wise words of Dr. Thomas, we’re small but we don’t know it because we’re always doing big things.”

“We are fortunate to have over 70 years of arts education experience among our Fine Arts Division,” ESCC President Danny Long said, thanking area legislators and the Enterprise City Council for their part in making the dream a reality. “We’re going to finally have a facility that matches the caliber of their instruction that they’ve been delivering for years and that matches the talent of our students.”