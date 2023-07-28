Johns Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Enterprise was the host of a Summer Enrichment Program open to children who finished kindergarten through the second grade last school term.

The focus of the program, coordinated by Evadna Moment, was enhanced reading and math skills; however, enrichment activities were held each day from 9 until 11 a.m. during the July 17-21 program.

Moment said that Rachel Harbin taught a very interactive music lesson and Leo McKenzie taught art by having the students draw pictures of what they wanted to be when they grow up.

Nurse Jazmyne Frazier taught an engaging lesson on heart health, Moment said.

Moment taught a character education lesson on bullying and Brittany McKenzie taught the children how to make kazoo instruments and the science behind making musical notes from kazoos.

“This is just the beginning of more activities to be held at the church to enhance the education of our youth in the community,” said Moment. “Many thanks to those who helped to make this year’s program a success to include Johns Chapel AME Church Pastor Willie White, Denise Bradley Clark, Karizmah Magwood, Alexis Elston, Patricia White, Candy Kane Kids Day Care, and the Enterprise City Schools Summer Feeding Program.”