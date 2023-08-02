The American Taekwondo Foundation held its annual National Championship Finals tournament July 28 in Millbrook. The ATF hold six or seven tournaments throughout the year at various venues that have ATF schools. Those who earn podium spots—first, second, and third— in forms and sparring in their respective black belt divisions (determined by gender, age and rank) earn points toward the NCF where the top five qualifiers in each division compete in forms and sparring to determine National Champions.

All three of Enterprise YMCA Martial Artists who won this year were defending their titles from the 2021-2022 season. Jeanie Bigelow won in the Girls 10 and Under division and her older sister, Marlee Bigelow, won in the Girls 13-15 Division.

Antonio Carlton won in the Boys 13-15 division. For the second year Carol Dreilinger was the silver medalist in the Executive Women’s Division (46 and up). Marcus Whiting was the top seed in the Men’s 1st-2nd Degree Division (16-32) but was unable to attend this year’s tournament due to family commitments.

For the first time the ATF also had separate board breaking competitions at each tournament in four divisions – Boys/Girls Under 10; Boys/Girls 11-15; Men/Women 16-32; and Men/Women 33 and Up. Breakers had to use three stations with a combined difficulty of at least 20 points (side kick = 5; 360 degree side kick = 11) and the breaker with the most points over the course of the competition year won his or her division. With over 50 competitors evenly distributed over the four divisions Michael Dreilinger was the Age 16-32 Champion and Carol Dreilinger was the Co-Champion of the Age 33 and Up Division.