If you live in the Wiregrass area in southeast Alabama, the sound of helicopters flying overhead is a familiar sound. But how much do you know about the history of Army Aviation and how the Wiregrass area came to be the home of Army Aviation?

Robert Mitchell, director of the U.S. Army Aviation Museum, spoke recently to the Enterprise Lions Club about a subject that has transformed southeast Alabama economically, culturally, and physically.

Military strategists saw the benefits of aviation on the battlefield as far back as the Civil War. Thaddeus Lowe led a hot-air balloon detachment (one of which was named the Enterprise) during the Civil War – he realized that both sides of the battlefield could be seen from the air, and thus the troops on the ground could be more effectively deployed. Balloons continued to be used during the Spanish-American War and in the early years of World War I.

Eventually, the War Department approached the Wright brothers about using their aircraft, but it soon became apparent that a safer model craft was needed. The military then moved to the Curtis Jennings design which provided a little more protection for the pilot. In fact, General Pershing, who was dispatched to pursue the infamous Pancho Villa back across the Mexican border in 1916, took the Curtis Jennings model aircraft along to scout out Villa’s position.

The Louisiana Maneuvers, conducted in the early 1940’s throughout several southeastern states, allowed the various branches of the U.S. Army to test a variety of field maneuvers to determine their effectiveness. The importance of aviation as a way of supporting ground troops began to be recognized. Aircraft, pilots, and mechanics were assigned to artillery units to assist in deploying artillery and troops in the field. Out of this grew the Army Air Corps and the Army Air Force. And the rest, as they say, is history.

At the beginning of the Korean War, General McArthur had less than 60 helicopters at his disposal. By the end of the war, the military boasted more than 600 rotary wing aircraft! Congress was convinced of the importance of helicopters and funded new medical evacuation helicopters (medevacs) complete with the new jet engines. With the advent of the Vietnam War, which became known as “the helicopter war,” the effectiveness of the UH-1 (the Huey), the CH-47 (cargo and troop carrier), and the AH-1 (the Cobra) was readily proven. The light observation helicopters, OH-6, completed the inventory of choppers flown in Vietnam.

Beginning in the 1950’s, a group of dedicated aviators and civilians began collecting and storing a variety of aircraft in hopes of one day having a museum to showcase them in. As the hub for Army flight training, Fort Novosel, then called Fort Rucker, was the logical place for this collection to be housed. In 1966, Ret. Lt. Col. William Howell was appointed as the first Army Aviation Museum Curator. The museum opened its doors in Building T-6007 on post in 1968. Through the local fundraising efforts of the Army Aviation Museum Foundation and government funding secured with the help of Congressman Dickinson, the current Army Aviation Museum was constructed on post and opened to the public in 1989.

In 2016, the Army began to float the idea of a Training Support Facility. This building is currently under construction next door to the Aviation Museum and will house a variety of aircraft that will cover the history and evolution of Army Aviation. It will be a climate-controlled facility, complete with aircraft displays, research and video libraries, classrooms, and storage rooms.

Unfortunately, it will not be open to the public except on certain occasions. Flight students will attend classes in the new building and will be required to complete a research project on the evolution of Army Aviation. Everything they will need for this project will be housed in the TSF.

The current Aviation Museum will undergo some changes as well. The Huey medevac diorama will be redesigned, and displays will feature aircraft that the Army actually bought and used. Mitchell pointed out that the Army is slowly divesting itself of fixed wing aircraft and training. Its area of expertise, after all, is the diversity and overall effectiveness of the various helicopters currently in use to transport troops and cargo, evacuate injured troops, and fire missiles at designated targets.

If you live in southeast Alabama, you have no doubt gotten used to the “whop whop” sound of helicopters as they fly over on their training missions. Many years ago, one city official said it was the sound of cash registers ringing. Certainly, the presence of active duty and retired Army and civilian flight instructors, flight students from all over the world, as well as mechanics and air traffic controllers – and let’s not forget their families – has dramatically transformed the Wiregrass.

