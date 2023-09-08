Today’s message is several things but it ain’t political commentary.

Considering recent events, the likely inspiration for W.P. Kinsella’s novel, ‘Shoeless Joe,” which became “Field of Dreams,” could’a been a small lad’s comment to “Shoeless” Joe Jackson, ultimately convicted of cheating during 1919’s World Series — “Say It Ain’t So, Joe,” is currently in play.

What’s that?

Well, if the current POTUS gets his way about reducing U.S. citizens’ alcohol consumption, he/his minions could be coming by your place to mark/weigh whiskey, wine/beer bottles/cans, homemade or store-bought. So, clean up your place, Vern.

Can’t help wondering who’s coming to check our digs for those recently-banned, demonic incandescent light bulbs.

There’s some enlightening, ahem, news on the lightbulb front; the ones bought and brought to the House of Adams recently threaten to last 13 years!

When last inspected, two vile incandescent bulbs inventor T.A. Edison screwed into sockets and switched on have been lighting their part of the world for at least 100 years.

Speaking of inventors/inventions, on Sept. 9, 1908, Orville Wright made America’s first one-hour airplane flight.

Whew.

Historically, what a day Sept. 9 has been: The Radio Corporation of America created the National Broadcasting Co., (1926), broke new ground by adding a laugh track to the “Hank McCune Show” (1950) and expanded “The Huntley–Brinkley Report” from 15 to 30 minutes (1963).

Hmmm.

On Sept. 9, 1942, Japanese planes first bombed U.S. mainland soil, at Mount Emily, Oregon.

Yep.

Sept. 9, 1956, was a red-letter day still talked about 67 years later, especially at Mary Ann’s and the HoA, because Elvis first appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show” (CBS).

Little has happened since then, so, see you next week!

Wait, there have been some other minor key Sept. 9 doings: “Diana,” written/sung by Paul Anka, topped Billboard charts (1957); Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace was served a federal injunction while trying, ahem, to block two Black students from enrolling at the University of Alabama (1963); WGIQ, TV Channel 43, Louisville, Alabama (PBS), began broadcasting (1968); and 1,000 convicts rioted/seized the Attica, New York, Prison (1971).

Some folks whose lives continue impacting ours were born on Sept. 9: Col. Harlan Sanders in Henryville, Indiana, (1890-1980); American soul singer/songwriter Otis Redding in Dawson, Georgia (1941-67) (already street-corner singing when Bob Cannon came to life there a few years later); and soulful singer Dee Dee Sharp emerged in Philadelphia (1945).

Notable Sept. 9 deaths included: William the Conqueror (1087); Mao Zedong (1982) (we spelled it “Tse-tung” or got it counted wrong in Ann Becker’s Enterprise High School democracy class, 1967-68); actor Burgess Meredith (1987); Bluegrass legend Bill Monroe (1996) and Edward Teller, Hungarian-American physicist, “Father of the Hydrogen Bomb,” (2003).

Other Sept. 9 deaths included movie mogul Jack L. Warner (1978), big band singers Helen Humes (1981) and Helen O’Connell (1993) and National Baseball Hall of Fame pitchers A. G. Spalding (1915) and Jim “Catfish” Hunter (1990) and outfielder Richie Ashburn (1997).

Here’s a point to ponder for moronials among us: Research has shown more people suffer heart attacks on Mondays than any other day; and somebody said people suffering from potomonstrosesquippedaliophobia fear long words.

Finally, in an ongoing controversy, Indigenous Americans are threatening to boycott Cleveland unless the baseball team returns to being Indians rather than Guardians …