Alabama’s 91st House District state Rep. Rhett Marques recently gave the Enterprise Lions Club an update on the recent legislative session and briefly addressed issues expected to come up in the fall session.

Marques is in his second term as a representative for the district, and he said this is his fifth year in the legislature. This year, the House of Representatives had new leadership and welcomed 32 new members of both parties. The Wiregrass had three new members, and Marques said the area coalition of representatives has worked well together.

Because of the change of leadership in the House and the new members coming into the House, Marques said that some of his committee assignments had changed. He now serves as vice-chair for the Commerce and Small Business Committee, serves on the Health Committee, and has been added to the Transportation, Utilities, and Infrastructure Committee. He also sits on the newly-formed Ports, Waterways, and Intermodal Transit Committee and on the Joint Transportation Committee, which addresses roads and bridges in the state.

In March, Gov. Kay Ivey called a special session to distribute the remaining federal funds, which was “one-time money” that the state does not expect to receive again. Marques reported that $60 million was approved to pay off a 2012 debt, $400 million went to ADEM for infrastructure projects, $225 million was approved for expanding broadband into rural communities. In addition, $100 million was approved for hospitals and nursing homes, and $55 million was directed to “community projects.”

The governor urged the legislature to continue working to advance an economic development plan for the state. One measure approved now allows rural counties with a population of less than 60,000 residents to apply for aid to bring businesses to their areas. This number was raised from 50,000. Marques noted that Coffee County is quickly approaching this 60,000 number, and he was glad to see this change in policy.

The house also passed laws to help law enforcement fight the battle against Fentanyl. In addition, new legislation now makes it easier for parents to adopt children – less paperwork and “red tape.”

Marques also addressed the new law that prevents government agencies from discriminating when awarding contracts–-Marques stated that the intent is to make it possible for the best companies to earn contracts.

The legislature is also working towards the goal of having only paper ballots for elections and will address the issue of “ballot harvesting” in the next session. Marques reported that no machines that can communicate with the outside world via the internet will be allowed to be used for voting.

Marques also reported that the Educational Trust Fund and the General Fund are in good financial shape. He stated that Alabamians will see $800 million in tax refunds, rebates, and tax incentives.

The Legislature also addressed the issue of literacy competence in elementary schools, particularly the K-3rd grades. New programs will make a strong effort to ensure that children reach grade-level reading goals by the end of the 3rd grade. He referenced a new program in Mississippi that has shown promising and significant improvement in reading levels. He noted that as a state we need to be committed to improving math, science, and English competency levels.

The legislature was called into a second special session to address the lingering redistricting issue. The Supreme Court declared the voting districts to be in violation of the Voting Rights Act and ordered the legislature to redraw the lines. Marques stated that legislators worked hard to redesign the districts and noted that the Second Congressional District underwent the most significant changes of all the districts. The plan will be reviewed in August, and Marques reported that if the plan is not approved, it is possible that new districts will be drawn by a three-member panel of individuals who do not live in Alabama.

Marques outlined the agenda for the upcoming session. The lottery and gaming concern, school choice, ethics, and ballot harvesting are some of the issues that will come before the legislature in the fall. When asked, Marques noted that teacher pay has increased every year for the last five years. Base pay for new teachers has also been raised, and the topic of teacher pay will be one that is addressed continually.

The widening of Highway 167 has been a hot topic for years. Marques stated that the process will be a slow one and it will likely be done in stages. One stage is already underway in Enterprise where the highway is being four-laned from the Highway 84 Bypass to Salem Road, a distance of about two miles. The entire Wiregrass delegation is committed to seeing the highway widened as everyone recognizes how dangerous it currently is and how significantly a four-lane highway could impact the area economically. Marques commented on the road construction at Springhill, where a type of roundabout will hopefully ease traffic problems where Highway 87 intersects Highway 167.

Marques reported that the plan to construct a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 27 and Shell Field Road (which is also an entrance into Fort Novosel) had been set aside for now. The bid came in at $2 million over budget, and the state and city are working hard to come up with an alternate plan that will address a very dangerous intersection in the city. When you combine a blind curve, high speed limits, and fuel trucks exiting Fort Novosel, you have a lethal combination, he said.

Marques thanked everyone for their attention and questions, and Lions Club Vice President George Baum presented him with a Lions Challenge Coin.

