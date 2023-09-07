As a preview of their 7A Region 2 varsity football game on Oct. 13, Enterprise High School’s Wildcats and Dothan High’s Wolves played a freshman and a junior varsity game Tuesday night in Wildcat Stadium.

Score two wins for EHS; the Cats won the ninth-grade game, 13-12, and the junior varsity battle, 20-14.

After kicking off to begin the ninth-grade game, the Wildcats quickly got the ball when Caleb Nalls recovered a Dothan fumble on the game’s second scrimmage play.

Enterprise launched a 13-play, 61-yard drive which produced a touchdown on a nine-yard Andrew Cummings’ run, 6-0, with 1:46 left in the opening quarter.

Dothan returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, but a penalty negated the score and made the Wolves begin their first set of downs at the EHS 49.

Dothan tied the score in four plays, with a seven-yard touchdown run to open the second period; the score remained tied when the conversion attempt failed, 6-6.

Enterprise, unable to get its offense cranked on its next series, punted, then tried unsuccessfully to stop Dothan’s offense.

The Wolves began their possession on their 42-yard line, had a touchdown called back but overcame the miscue to score the go-ahead touchdown on an 18-yard run with 1:20 remaining before intermission, 12-6.

The score remained unchanged until 5:08 were left in the third quarter when the Cats scored the tying touchdown on a four-yard run by Cummings.

Oscar Gallegos-Medina added the PAT putting the Cats ahead to stay, 13-12.

On the third snap of Dothan’s next series, which began at the EHS 39 after a long kickoff return, Jackson Youngblood recovered a Dothan fumble at the EHS 19-yard line with 3:51 to play in the third period.

The Cats earned one first down before bogging down at their 38-yard line; LT Baldwin launched a 57-yard punt that flipped the field and put the Wolves in a hole to start their next series from their 5-yard line.

Dothan managed one first down before having to punt the ball away five plays into the fourth quarter.

Enterprise, starting at Dothan’s 27 after the return, reached Dothan’s six-yard with first-and-goal at hand; Cummings took a knee twice and the final horn assured the EHS victory.

The Cats outgained the Wolves 148 yards to 124, with Nalls, Hayden Smith, Cummings, Dustin Leavigne and Baldwin sharing rushing duties.

Other members of the EHS ninth-grade team are Haydan Smith, K’amron Rogers, Troy Forehand, Jemuel Criz-Torres, Dezimere Warren, Drew Danner, Gage Booker, Darius Foster, Ellis Loftin, Jack Reagan, Gabreal Beck, Evan Hernandez, Addiel Rodriguez, Cohen Foster, MJ Drake, Lane Hitt, Costin Lloyd and Andrew Lopez.

Other Wildcats are Ja’Vion Tyson, Braydan Cook, Kyren Lewis, Kamden Ballagh, Alexander Braman, GQ Blackmon Barney, Mattingly Steven, Liam Rodgers, Ayden Jones, Kamdyn Buck, GT Barney Blackmon, Daniel Mitchell, Robin Wilkinson, Hayston Jones, Judson Hayes and Joshua Motley.

Also, Andrew Bouchard, Boyd Boykin, Ladereon Gray, Victor Wall, Jahdan Candelario, Hub Hogan, Luke Puente, Christopher Whitehead, Mario Valerio, Brett Marshall, Zachary Mathis, Jackson York, Aidan Arne, Brayden Taylor, Peyton Shaeffer, Henry Burg, Brycen Wendel, Chris Raynor, Jackson Youngblood, William Brown and Ethan Roen.

Jayvees come from behind

The EHS jayvees scored first, last, and once in the middle of Tuesday’s 20-14 win against the visiting Wolves.

The Cats scored on the game’s second play when Camrin Wolf scooped up a Dothan fumble and sprinted 12 yards for a touchdown.

The EHS 6-point lead lasted three plays; the Wolves scored on a 47-yard pass completion to knot the score, 6-6, with 4:29 left in the first quarter, a period when Dothan lost only one of five fumbles.

Dothan took the lead with 3:18 to go in the first half on a 25-yard touchdown run and led, 14-6, with a 2-point conversion.

The Cats looked to get even on their next possession but lost a fumble at the Dothan 18-yard line with 27 seconds to go in the first half.

Enterprise drove for a score on its first possession to open the second half; the touchdown came on a one-yard run by Dylan Smith to trim Dothan’s lead, 14-12, with 4:26 remaining in the third quarter.

Another Dothan fumble produced Enterprise’s next score, a 64-yard fumble return for touchdown by Wolf.

A successful 2-point conversion concluded scoring, at 20-14, with 13 seconds left in the third period.

Dothan posted 156 offensive yards while Enterprise has 139.