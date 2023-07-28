A legislative update from first term State Sen. Josh Carnley was the focus of the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee breakfast meeting hosted by the American Legion Cook Clements Post 73 in Enterprise.

An Ino native, Carnley ran for the Alabama State Senate District 31 seat being vacated on the retirement of longtime State Sen. Jimmy Holley and won the general election in November last years. He is a 1997 graduate of Kinston High School and graduated from Auburn University with a degree in agricultural science.

Carnley is the president of Sanbuck Insurance and a farmer. He served as the Coffee County District 1 Commissioner prior to being elected to the state seat. His district includes all of Coffee, Covington, and Pike counties and a portion of Dale County.

Carnley serves on the legislative Veterans and Military Affairs Committee.

“You are a group that is easy to represent because of what you’ve done for our country and our state and what you continue to contribute,” he told the capacity crowd of active duty military and family members, veterans, and business and civic leaders. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to represent such great people and I’m thankful that the attitude of our state is to be the most military and veteran friendly state in the country.”

In Alabama there are now veteran services offices in 63 counties, Carnley said. Veteran-generated federal revenue coming into Alabama each year is some $4.53 billion, about half of which is pensions and compensation to Alabama veterans and their beneficiaries, he said.

“Those who are veterans not only gave while they were serving, they continue to give to our community today and that’s something I think we need to continue to recognize and continue to support.

“Some of the folks here today had a vision to retain (veterans) in our community,” Carnley said. “I’m appreciative of that and, as a community, we need to support those efforts.”

Carnley said that two bills passed this legislative session are specifically military-friendly. Senate Bill 37 extends professional license reciprocity to professional service providers coming from another state. “They are trying to make it easier for military families to transition here and not have to go through all the training and processes to do here what they are already trained to do.

Carnley sponsored the Senate version of the HB201 sponsored by State Rep. Marcus Paramore. That bill addresses the issue of mandatory motor vehicle liability insurance coverage. It assists Alabama’s resident military members by providing an exception to the Mandatory Liability Insurance program for military personnel who are Alabama residents stationed outside of Alabama. The exception allows Alabama to accept a policy issued in the state they are stationed, as long as it meets Alabama minimums. Previously Alabama military residents temporarily stationed outside of Alabama were required to maintain an Alabama MLI policy, in addition to an MLI policy in the state of their temporary duty station.

The state’s fifth VA long-term healthcare facility being built in Enterprise is “an amazing sight to see coming up out of the ground,” Carnley said. “It’s just a beautiful building.”

Enterprise was chosen as the new home’s location in early January 2020. The facility is being built on 108 acres off Highway 51 just north of Yancey Parker Industrial Park.

To be named the Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home, the facility will be approximately 182,000 square feet and house 174 residents. It is expected to provide jobs for more than 200 people.

“In Montgomery they talk about this new veterans home a lot and how it’s going to be the new standard for VA homes,” Carnley said. “I’m just proud that its being to be here in an area that really appreciates our veterans.

“Enterprise is a great place for our military and our veterans and I thank the mayor and our city council and our chamber of commerce for that,” Carnley said. “They do an excellent job of welcoming people here and making them known that they’re appreciated.”