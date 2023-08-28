The oppressive heat index didn’t stop the crowd from attending the first Sweet Tea Festival in Alabama held at the Enterprise Civic Center fair grounds Aug. 19.

Enterprise Director of Tourism and Community Relations Tammy Doerer said the official numbers are not yet in but that she started out the event at 11 a.m. with 2,500 hand-held fans and they were all distributed well before the event ended at 4 p.m. “And that was just the people who came by my booth,” she said. “The vendors all reported they had a great day and we’ve had great customer feedback as well.”

The first-time salute to Sweet Tea in the City of Progress featured live music by the Sweet Tea Trio and Hometown Girls, more than 50 vendors, food, contests and, of course, plenty of sweet tea. Attendees enjoyed a “sipping and shopping experience” with farmers market produce, crafts, and interactive vendor demonstrations, such as Deborah Martin Owens from the Fancy Fork giving tea party table setting and etiquette tips.

The festival and concert were free and open to the public. Parking was available at the Enterprise Civic Center and overflow parking was at Johnny Henderson Family Park.

In the home-brew tea competition, the People’s Choice Awards went to Erica Massey Parker, Sample #1, for first place; Adrienne Woodruff, Sample #8, for second place; and Mandy Powell, Sample #2, for third place.

In the home-brew tea competition, Judges’ choice Awards went to Erica Massey Parker for first place; Beryl McNee for second place; and Brenda Roberts for third place.

Doerer said the idea for the inaugural event came from Kay Kirkland, the city’s special projects coordinator. “It was all Kay,” Doerer said. “It was a dream of hers for a long time and you should see her book of ideas for next year’s event.”

“I am so proud of our city of Enterprise family for the hard work, sweat and a sacrifice that they contributed to make a first time ever event come to life in Enterprise,” said Kirkland. “I am extremely grateful to Mayor William Cooper and the city council for allowing us to launch this unique festival that we hope to nurture and grow into a statewide event in the years to come.”

Kirkland credited Doerer, who she called “a force of nature who kept things moving forward,” and Community Services and Parks and Rec Director Powell “who found a way to meet needs and move obstacles” for the event’s success. “Our awesome parks and recreation department staff deserves a 50-gallon sized embrace of appreciation for all the muscle and sweat,” she said. “And a heartfelt thanks to all the volunteers,” she added.

The Community Emergency Response Team volunteers manned a water and first aid station throughout the event. Kirkland also thanked the volunteers from Fort Novosel’s 1-212th and AIT students for their help. “We needed them and they were there.

“Many more people were involved in the planning, preparation and implementation of the Sweet Tea Festival but we also recognize that it couldn’t have been a success without all of the vendors who braced the heat and the people who came out to enjoy it in spite of the high temperature.”

Kirkland extended special thanks to the event sponsors; Chick Fil-A, All In Credit Union, Beef O’Brady’s, Murphy Family Restaurants-McDonalds, Milky Moos, Fatboy’s Burgers, Enterprise T-Shirts and Pope Tents and Event. “You made this inaugural Sweet Tea Festival in Alabama possible,” she said.