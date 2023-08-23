Vendors are being sought for Alabama’s 2023 White Cane Day celebration to be held on the campus of Auburn University Oct. 14 at 11 a.m. White Cane Day is celebrated each October to raise awareness of the white cane and the White Cane Laws.

Some 253 million people in the United States live with vision loss, while 36 million are blind. For many of those who are totally blind, the white cane is a symbol and a tool for independence—used to scan their surroundings for obstacles or orientation markers as they travel.

White Cane Day, established in 1964 and is sponsored by the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services, Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind, the American Council for the Blind, and the National Federation of the Blind.

To register, visit wcdal.org and click on the “vendor registration” tab.