Level Plains City Councilman Cornelius Burrows has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2023 Small Cities Council.

Burrows was elected to a one-year term to develop and guide programs among local elected officials from similar communities. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor Victoria Woodards of Tacoma, Washington.

“Being a member of the NLC is connecting me with individuals in similar positions and state & federal organizations, thereby giving me access to an abundance of knowledge and a strong national network,” Burrows said.

As a member of NLC’s Small Cities Council, Burrows will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders to encourage collaboration, networking and the development of resources and programs beneficial to communities that share demographics, size or location that can be replicated across the country.

“Our member councils give voice to what’s happening on the ground in our communities,” said Woodards. “I am proud to have Councilman Burrows join NLC’s Small Cities Council. Together with a team of local leaders from around the country, we will work to address the toughest challenges facing our communities and ensure that America’s cities, towns and villages have the resources they need to thrive.”

The leadership of this year’s council are:

Chairman, Vice Mayor Jan Arbuckle, Grass Valley, California;

Vice Chairman, Vice Mayor Diana Nelson, Mason, Ohio; and,

Vice Chairman, Councilmember Travis Bruton, Glenn Heights, Texas.

For more information on NLC’s member councils, visit: https://www.nlc.org/current-initiatives/member-councils-2/.