In a tradition dating back to the 1800s, members of the Enterprise Fire Department christened the new 2023 E-One Typhoon fire engine Friday. The new $678,000 pumper truck was hosed down, wiped dry and physically pushed by firefighters joined by Mayor William Cooper and Councilman Scotty Johnson and his wife, Dawn, back into the bay in a traditional “wet down-push in” ceremony.

The ceremony dates back to the 1800s when horse-drawn equipment was used to fight fires, explained Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis. After a mission, the horses and the pumpers were washed down before being pushed back into the firehouse by firefighters.

The 2023 E-One Typhoon fire engine was first sprayed down with a firehose by firefighters assisted by the mayor. “We are proud to have this new piece of equipment to help us better serve the citizens of Enterprise,” said Davis. “But it takes more than a new fire truck--it takes the men and women who make up this department, who give of themselves so selflessly to protect our community.”

The new engine, Engine 8, features a commemorative plaque with the names of Cooper, the City Council members, City Administrator Jonathan Tullos and Davis.

The 1997 truck that’s being replaced is being donated to the Coffee County Firefighter’s Association. It can now be used by any of the county’s volunteer departments that may be down a vehicle, Davis said. Accepting the engine on behalf of the county’s 10 volunteer fire departments was Jeffery Wood, vice president of the county fire fighters association and chief of Battens VFD.

The “much-appreciated” engine will be house at the Battens VFD and be available for use by any of the county’s fire departments as needed, Wood said.

“The volunteer fire service depends heavily on donations. They do a phenomenal job funding themselves through fundraisers and donations,” said Davis. “A lot of these departments only have one engine so by providing this to them they can loan it out to others temporarily.

“Seventy-five percent of the United States is covered by volunteer fire fighters so my hat is off to them and anything that we can do to help we do,” Davis said. “We have had many times when they help us. They are professional.”

Cooper agreed. “This truck will last for a long time so it’s good when our departments can work with the smaller communities. What we are doing here is looking out for each other,” he said. “We are always making sure that our department is second to none.”

“As a councilman, I’m proud that we have this new fire engine because it helps our citizens and business folks know that these first responders will be there for them at a moment’s notice,” said Johnson, who is a councilman and director of the Coffee County Community Emergency Response Team. “As the CERT Coordinator, I say that we couldn’t do what we do without our fire department, so I’ve got goosebumps seeing this new engine.

“To be able to help our rural communities by giving them this replaced fire engine is a plus,” Johnson added.