Special, limited-edition burgers are being created by participating restaurants in the area to support the fundraising effort to honor the 50th Anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War and those who served during it.

The Craft, Mom’s, The Outpost, and Cutt’s restaurants have all created their individualized versions of the “Wall-Burger,” said Travis Parker. “These special, limited-edition burgers are being created to honor the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War and those who served during it.

“Proceeds from their sale will help in bringing the Traveling Vietnam Wall to the Peanut Festival Fairgrounds in Dothan from Sept. 7 until 11,” said Parker, who is among those working to raise funds for the Wiregrass Honor Flight planned for Oct. 11.

“The Wall event is a fundraiser for the Wiregrass Honor Flight,” Parker said. “Wiregrass Honor Flight is a program that will fly veterans from World War II, Korea and the Vietnam Era to Washington, D.C. to see the monuments built in recognition of each of their respective wars, at no cost to the veterans.

Parker said one of the goals for Traveling Vietnam Wall event is to provide a mini history lesson to those who weren’t around during the war. A wide range of historical exhibits with information about different wars, George Washington’s War tent, a Civil War Surgeon’s tent, a Vietnam War tent, and various vehicles from the Friends of Aviation, Fort Novosel, the Pike County Museum, and the National Guard will be on display there.

On Thursday, Sept. 7, an opening ceremony followed by a USO show and the Wiregrass’ first-ever low-noise fireworks show will be taking place. Parker said Friday, Sept. 8, will be a day to allow educators to bring their classrooms view the displays. On Sept. 9, a Ruck March will be held, during which participants will carry a ruck bag from the Ross Clark Circle to the wall. To end the event, a 9/11 ceremony will honor first responders.

All proceeds from this Traveling Vietnam Wall event will benefit the Wiregrass Honor Flight, scheduled for Oct. 11. Each veteran has a chaperone who will accompany them on the trip. The chaperone must pay a $700 fee to go on the flight. To offset the cost of the trip, organizers are offering various sponsorship opportunities and are holding several fundraisers during the event in September.

Parker hopes the honor flight becomes an annual tradition once this year is complete. “Following this first fight, we hope to do about three to four flights a year,” he said.

For more information about the Wiregrass Honor Flight, contact Parker at (334) 494-7846 or visit www.wiregrasshonorflight.com.